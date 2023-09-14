Home

PM Modi Launches Rs 50,700 Crore Projects In Poll-Bound MP, Says Will Boost State’s Development

PM Modi on Thursday arrived in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh where he inaugurated several development projects.

Bina: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached Madhya Pradesh’s Bina and laid the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 50,700 crore, which included the Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery and ten new industrial projects across the state. While addressing the gathering, he emphasized that this Rs 50,000 crore investment in Madhya Pradesh would significantly boost the state’s development. “Today, the inauguration of Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery will help in making India Atmanirbhar…The modern Petrochemical complex will take Bina to new heights. With this new industries will come here and MSMEs will get opportunities and youth will get job opportunities,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi stated that these new projects will give new energy to the industrial development in this area. He said that the Centre is spending Rs 50,000 crore on these projects which is not the annual budget of several states.

“I want to thank Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his government for giving me the opportunity to come and meet the people of the state. Today, we will lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs. 50,000 crores. Even the budget for several states in our country is not Rs 50,000 crores,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister added that the development of any country or state hinges on the necessity of transparent governance. “In this era of ‘Amrit Kaal’, every Indian has resolved to make India a developed country. To achieve the target, it is imperative that India becomes ‘Aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant),” said PM Modi in Bina. “It is imperative for the development of any country or state that governance be run with complete transparency, and corruption remains curbed. There was a time when MP was counted among the most dilapidated states of the country,” he said.

PM Modi further stated that credit for the success of the G20 Summit goes to the people of the country. “You all have seen how India has successfully organised the G20 Summit. The credit for the success of the G20 Summit goes to the people of the country. It is the success of 140 crore people” He said that the credit for the success of the G20 summit goes to 140 crore Indians. This is evidence of the collective power of our country. “The G20 delegates were impressed with the diversity and heritage of our country,” he added.

Petrochemical Complex

PM Modi inaugurated the foundation stone ceremony for the Petrochemical Complex located within the Bina Refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). This cutting-edge refinery, with an estimated investment of approximately Rs. 49,000 crore, is slated to yield around 1200 KTPA (Kilo-Tonnes Per Annum) of ethylene and propylene. These essential components serve various sectors including textiles, packaging, pharmaceuticals, and more. This initiative is a significant stride towards reducing the nation’s reliance on imports and aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India). Furthermore, this mega project is expected to generate employment opportunities and catalyze the growth of downstream industries within the petroleum sector.

Other Projects

In addition to this, Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stones for ten other projects, including the ‘Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone’ in the Narmadapuram district, two IT parks in Indore, a Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam, and the establishment of six new industrial areas across Madhya Pradesh during the program.

