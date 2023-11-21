Home

PM Modi Launches Scathing Attack On CM Gehlot; Appeals To People For Change

Claiming that Rajasthan currently tops the country in incidents of crime against women, PM Modi added, "This is the soil where men would even die protecting the dignity of women. But when there is no fear of the law, criminals run amok, and our mothers and sisters bear the brunt of it.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Rajasthan and the party’s central leadership, accusing them of making hollow promises to farmers in the upcoming state elections. Speaking at a public rally in Karauli, Rajasthan, Modi dubbed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as a “Jaadugar” (magician) and Rahul Gandhi as a “Baazigar” (trickster), alleging that both were engaged in deception and had no genuine concern for the welfare of farmers.

PM Modi also said that ”they (Congress) cheated the farmers and betrayed the trust that they had reposed in the Congress. Only the BJP understands the needs of the farmers and can fulfill them. The Congress government failed their promises to the farmers and pushed them into a debt trap.”

“They promised to build Kisan Bhavans for farmers, but big bungalows were built instead for leaders of the ruling party,” PM Modi added. He further alleged that ever since the Congress took the reins of power in Rajasthan, there have only been riots in the state.

“There have been riots in Rajasthan during every festival. In a way, every year, during the Congress rule, the state saw a riot. There was a big riot in Tonk in October 2019, in Dungarpur in 2020, in Jhalawar and Baran in 2021, and again in 2022, when the Congress government was a mere bystander as riots broke out in Jodhpur and Karauli. Can we forget what happened in Karauli during the New Year procession last year?” PM Modi said.

PM Modi Accused Chief Minister Gehlot of ‘Letting Criminals Have A Free Run.’

PM Modi also accused Chief Minister Gehlot of “letting criminals have a free run” in the state.

“Many were left bleeding from stone pelting while local traders watched on helplessly as their businesses were reduced to ruins. Even as the violence continued unabated, the riot-accused were hosted and treated to a feast at the chief minister’s residence. Can the Congress, which patronises criminals and hosts them for feasts, ever protect you? This has been a familiar story in Rajasthan over the last 5 years. Instead of acting against them, the Congress government let criminals run free in the state,” PM Modi added.

Claiming that Rajasthan currently tops the country in incidents of crime against women, he added, “This is the soil where men would even die protecting the dignity of women. But when there is no fear of the law, criminals run amok, and our mothers and sisters bear the brunt of it. The Congress made Rajasthan No. 1 in crimes against women. The CM says the complaints filed by women are fake. Can a woman ever fake being harassed or abused? Isn’t this an insult to women?”

“I assure people here that the BJP, if elected, will bring all those involved in atrocities on women to justice,” PM Modi said.

‘Gehlot-led Congress Government Failed To Fulfill Its Mandate’

PM Modi also alleged that the Gehlot-led Congress government failed to fulfill its mandate to ensure law and order in the state.

“When the lives of your loved ones and children are at risk, what’s the use of all your money and properties? If there’s no peace and public safety, what will you do with all your bungalows and land? Can the Congress assure your safety? Women live in fear every day. The parents and elders here worry if their children are going to be back home safe,” PM Modi said.

“There’s no law and order in Rajasthan. The government is giving a free hand to criminals instead of putting them behind bars. I feel disheartened and sad. Ask yourselves if you deserve a chief minister like this,” he added.

Urging people to “sweep the Congress” out of the state in the November 25 Assembly elections, PM Modi said, “It’s barely been a week since we celebrated Diwali. Our mothers and sisters take care of household chores for 15–16 hours every day. But when Diwali comes, they will pick up the broom and sweep every corner of their homes. This election is also like Diwali. It is a festival of democracy. Hence, as you immerse yourselves in this festival, I would ask each and every one of you to sweep the Congress out in such a way that no traces of them are left undetected in any corner of the state.”

He said that while the Centre sent crores of rupees to Rajasthan under the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’, “the Congress government indulged in a scam and left you all to drink unsafe water”. Rajasthan will go to the polls in a single phase on November 25, and the votes will be counted, along with those of Mizoram, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, on December 3. In the last assembly elections in 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP finished at 73 seats in the 200-member House.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)