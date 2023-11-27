Home

PM Modi Launches Scathing Attack on Opposition, Calls Congress, KCR ‘Equal Sinners’ in Destroying Telangana

Both Congress and TRS indulge in appeasement on the basis of religion. Both of them boosted corruption, says PM Modi

Mahabubabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack against the opposition parties in Telangana. While addressing a public rally in a poll-bound Telangana’s Mahabubabad, the prime minister said that Congress party and the ruling Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi are equal sinners in destroying the state.

“Both Congress and KCR are equal sinners in destroying Telangana. So, the people of Telangana can’t let in another disease after ousting one – I have seen this everywhere in the state. The trust of Telangana is in the BJP,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister further added that the Congress and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao have let down the state. Asserting BJP’s win in the upcoming polls, he said party’s Chief Minister in the state will be from the BC (Backward Class) community.

The Prime Minister alleged that the Congress and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao let down the state and only BJP can help and fix Telangana.

PM Modi said that Telangana is going to create new history by overthrowing the KCR government. He also vowed to initiate an investigation into the scams under the BRS government once the BJP comes to power in the state.

“The people of Telangana are gearing up to overthrow the KCR government. Telangana is going to create a New History! BJP considers this its responsibility to free Telangana from the clutches of BRS. All scams of KCR that he did here will be probed by the BJP Government. Those who betrayed the poor and youth of Telangana will not be spared,” the PM said.

PM Modi also accused CM KCR of ‘branding’ the state as ‘superstitious’ while it identifies with tradition and technology. He added that since BJP refused to be ‘friends’ with BRS, CM KCR has been abusing him.

“KCR realised the increasing power of BJP much earlier. For a long time, he was making an effort to strike a friendship with the BJP. Once, when he came to Delhi, KCR met me and made the same request,” he said.

“BJP can never work against the wishes of the people of Telangana. Ever since BJP turned down KCR, BRS has been baffled. The party doesn’t lose any opportunity to abuse me. BRS knows that Modi will never let it anywhere near BJP. This is Modi’s guarantee,” PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister is in the state promoting BJP’s candidates as the state is slated to be held on November 30. Apart from PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda are also holding public rallies and roadshows in the state in an attempt to woo the voters.

