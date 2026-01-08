Home

PM Modi launches Somnath Swabhiman Parv, hails temple’s 1000-year legacy, calls it ‘symbol of India’s resilience’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the commencement of Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalling the temple’s legacy of resilience, faith and India’s enduring civilisational spirit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings to the nation as the Somnath Swabhiman Parv began, highlighting the historical and cultural significance of the event that celebrates the enduring legacy of the Somnath Temple in Gujarat.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, PM

Jai Somnath! Somnath Swabhiman Parv begins today. A thousand years ago, in January 1026, Somnath faced its first ever attack. The attack of 1026 and the subsequent attacks couldn’t diminish the eternal faith of millions, nor break the civilisational spirit that rebuilt Somnath… pic.twitter.com/pfWqup532l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2026

PM Modi said that the Somnath Swabhiman Parv is a time to remember the temple’s thousand-year history of resilience and revival. He noted that the first attack on the Somnath Temple occurred in January 1026, yet the spirit and faith of devotees helped rebuild it repeatedly over the centuries.

“Jai Somnath! Somnath Swabhiman Parv begins today,” the Prime Minister wrote. He added that despite numerous assaults in history, the eternal faith of millions and the civilisational spirit of India ensured that the shrine remained a symbol of unity and strength.

Remembering History, Sharing Memories

PM Modi shared several pictures from his past visits to the Somnath Temple and invited citizens to post their own memories using the hashtag #SomnathSwabhimanParv. The Prime Minister emphasised that the celebration honours “countless children of Bharat Mata” who upheld their principles and ethos through challenging times.

He also recalled a significant event held on 31 October 2001, marking the 50th anniversary of the temple’s reconstruction and rededication in 1951, in the presence of then-President Dr. Rajendra Prasad. Leaders such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and K M Munshi were acknowledged for their role in rebuilding the shrine.

Looking Ahead to Central Events

The Prime Minister highlighted that 2026 marks the 75th anniversary of the grand ceremony when the rebuilt temple was rededicated, noting that this milestone reflects the “indomitable spirit” of India’s civilisation. The Somnath Swabhiman Parv event includes cultural programmes and spiritual activities aimed at celebrating India’s heritage and unity.

Citizens across the country have been encouraged to join the celebrations and reflect on the temple’s role as a symbol of India’s cultural resilience.

