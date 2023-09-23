Home

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of International Cricket Stadium In Varanasi | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate the International Cricket Stadium; cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has also arrived in the city for the grand inauguration.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated an International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi today, September 23, 2023. The foundation stone of this international stadium has been laid by the Prime Minister. Along with the cricket stadium, he will also be inaugurating 16 newly constructed Atal Residential Schools in the city. The cricket stadium will be inspired by Lord Shiva and according to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, it is worth almost Rs. 451 Crore and is spread over about 30-acre. Read more to know what’s so special about the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi and what all programmes are part of PM Modi’s Varanasi trip..

PM Modi Inaugurates International Cricket Stadium, Varanasi

As mentioned earlier, the Prime Minister has laid the foundation stone of an International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi today. The event was scheduled in Varanasi’s Ganjari at about 1:30 PM; the international stadium is aimed at creating world-class sports infrastructure and should approximately be worth Rs. 451 Crore, covering an area of 30-acre and will have a seating capacity of 30,000 people. It has been disclosed by the UP Government that Rs. 121 crore have been spent on the land acquisition of the project and for its construction, BCCI will be investing Rs. 330 Crore additionally. BCCI President Roger Binny, BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and celebrated cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar are among the dignitaries attending the event.

PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Full Plan

On PM Modi’s visit, Varanasi Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma on Friday told PTI, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the cricket stadium in Ganjari. He will then address a rally of over 5,000 women at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023”. He also added that post this, PM Modiwill then arrive at the Rudraksh Centre and will inaugurate 16 newly constructed Atal Residential Schools.

About International Cricket Stadium, Varanasi

The architecture of the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi will be inspired by Lord Shiva and will feature elements like floodlights in the shape of a trident, roof-covers shaped like a crescent, seating arrangements inspired by the steps of a ghat and the metallic sheets on the facade will be shaped like a Bilvipatra. The stadium is being constructed in the Rajatalab area near Ring Road and the stadium is expected to be fully operational by December 2025.

