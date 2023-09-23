By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of International Cricket Stadium In Varanasi | WATCH
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate the International Cricket Stadium; cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has also arrived in the city for the grand inauguration.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated an International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi today, September 23, 2023. The foundation stone of this international stadium has been laid by the Prime Minister. Along with the cricket stadium, he will also be inaugurating 16 newly constructed Atal Residential Schools in the city. The cricket stadium will be inspired by Lord Shiva and according to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, it is worth almost Rs. 451 Crore and is spread over about 30-acre. Read more to know what’s so special about the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi and what all programmes are part of PM Modi’s Varanasi trip..
PM Modi Inaugurates International Cricket Stadium, Varanasi
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Full Plan
On PM Modi’s visit, Varanasi Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma on Friday told PTI, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the cricket stadium in Ganjari. He will then address a rally of over 5,000 women at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023”. He also added that post this, PM Modiwill then arrive at the Rudraksh Centre and will inaugurate 16 newly constructed Atal Residential Schools.
About International Cricket Stadium, Varanasi
