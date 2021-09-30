Jaipur: The government is making efforts to ensure there is one medical college or an institution for post-graduate medical education in each district of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. He also said that the government’s focus is on preventive healthcare, and ayurveda and yoga are being promoted in view of the same.Also Read - Take a Tour of Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor's Rs 91k Per Night Lavish Suite in Rajasthan

"We are working on a new national health policy to transform the health sector of the country. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to Ayushman Bharat and now Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, etc. are part of this," the PM said. "This pandemic has taught a lot in the health sector across the world. Every country is engaged in dealing with this crisis in its own way. India has resolved to increase its strength, self-reliance during this time," he added.

The gap in medical education and delivery of health services is being reduced, the prime minister said in a virtual ceremony to mark the foundation stone laying of four medical colleges and inauguration of the Institute of Petrochemicals Technology in Rajasthan.

