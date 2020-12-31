New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of AIIMS at Rajkot in Gujarat via video conferencing. The project, estimated to be around Rs 1,195 crore, is expected to be completed by mid of 2022. For the project, 201 acres of land has been allotted, revealed a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. Governor of Gujarat, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Union Health Minister and Union Minister of State for Health are also present on the occasion. Also Read - Class 10, 12 Board Exams Schedule to be Announced Today, Night Curfews in Major Cities for New Year's Eve and more

11: 20 AM: 'Swasthya hi sampada hai', the year 2020 has taught us this well. It has been a year full of challenges: PM Narendra Modi

11:15 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of AIIMS at Rajkot, Gujarat, via video conferencing