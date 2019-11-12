New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday left for Brazil to attend the 11th BRICS summit. He will be in Brazil on November 13 and 14. This is PM Modi’s sixth time to participate in the BRICS summit.

During the two-day visit, PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Chinese Premier Xi Jinping. Apart from this, PM Modi is also expected to meet President of Brazil Jair Messias Bolsonaro on the sidelines of 11th BRICS Summit in Brasilia, Brazil, on Tuesday.

PM Modi is also expected to attend the BRICS business forum closing ceremony. In the closing ceremony of the summit, discussions will be held with the focus on challenges and opportunities for the exercise of national sovereignty in the contemporary world.

Just before the closing ceremony, there will be the BRICS Plenary Session, where the leaders will discuss the intra-BRICS cooperation for the economic development of BRICS societies.

Along with PM Modi, a big business delegation from India is also expected to be present during the two-day visit, and more specifically to attend the BRICS Business Forum where the business community of all the five countries is represented.

The prime minister will also participate in the meeting of the BRICS leaders with the BRICS Business Council, where chairman of the Brazilian BRICS Business Council and the president of the new Development Bank are expected to present their respective reports.

During the meeting, a BRICS MoU between trade and investment promotion agencies will be signed. The participating leaders would also be issued on the conclusion of the summit.

An association of five major emerging national economies such as Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, BRICS brings together these five countries which comprise 42 per cent of the world’s population, having 23 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)