New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left late on Wednesday for Japan to attend the 14th G20 Summit at Osaka, Japan.

In his departure statement, the PM said that the summit would provide an important opportunity to reiterate and reinforce India’s strong support to reformed multilateralism, which is crucial for preserving rule-based international order in today’s fast-changing world.

Will be participating in the #G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. Various global issues including women empowerment, technology and achieving SDGs will be discussed. There would also be meetings with world leaders. https://t.co/shWleRmqYQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2019

He said that the G 20 summit will also be a platform for sharing India’s strong developmental experience of the last five years which provided the basis for a resounding mandate by the people of the country to the Government to continue on the path to progress and stability.

The Osaka Summit will be an important stepping stone for India towards hosting the G-20 Summit in 2022, “when we usher in a New India in the 75th Anniversary of the Independence,” he said.

On the sidelines of the Summit, PM Modi said he was looking forward to engaging with leaders of the major partner countries on important issues of bilateral and global importance. Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu is the Prime Minister’s Sherpa at the summit.

More than 20 countries will be participating in the G20 Summit.

On Friday, in what would be their first meeting after the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi and US President Donald Trump would meet. Trump would be joined by his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who is currently in India.

India has raised tariffs on as many as 28 products, including almonds and walnuts, on June 16 in response to higher duties imposed by the US on products like steel and aluminium. On June 1, the US also terminated India’s designation as a beneficiary developing nation under the key Generalized System of Preference (GSP) trade programme.

The GSP is the largest and oldest US trade preference programme and is designed to promote economic development by allowing duty-free entry for thousands of products from designated beneficiary countries. Recently, the US also tried to ease India’s concerns over reports that Washington was considering capping H-1B visas to countries that force foreign companies to store data locally.