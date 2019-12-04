New Delhi: The Personal Data Protection Bill was approved by the central government on Wednesday in a Cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stated news agency PTI.

The much-awaited Personal Data Protection Bill was first finalised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology before its approval by the Cabinet. The bill is a framework for handling personal data including its processing by public and private entities, added the report.

Here’s All You Need to Know About Personal Data Protection Bill:

1) The Bill may likely outline broad guidelines on the collection, storage and processing of personal data, consent of individuals, penalties and compensation, code of conduct and an enforcement model.

2) This robust and balanced bill will ensure that India does not compromise on its data sovereignty, stated IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad last week. The minister was quoted by news agency IANS as saying, “India will uphold its data sovereignty. It will not be negotiable. India is a huge country producing a lot of data.”

3) An individual’s personal data would be protected by this bill. Besides, it will also regulate the collection, usage, transfer and disclosure of the said data by the government and private entities.

4) The bill will be introduced in the Parliament during the current Winter Session, stated Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

5) In July 2018, Justice BN Krishna Committee had submitted a draft of the Personal Data Protection Bill to the government, detailing the rules of processing individuals’ personal data for the government and private entities incorporated in India and abroad.

6) Speaking on data anonymity, Prasad on Friday was quoted by news agency IANS as saying, “To have due research in a particular financial area, we must have objective data, but the occupant and owners of that data must be kept out of public gaze.”

(With agency inputs)