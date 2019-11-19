Dhaka: The Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League party in Bangladesh has said that PM Narendra Modi might deliver the keynote speech at the inaugural event of former Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary in March 2020.

Notably, Bangladesh had sent an invite to 30 global leaders for various programs and a dozen including PM Modi have already confirmed their participation. Reports claimed that Hasina, Bangladesh PM had extended invitation to her Indian counterpart earlier this year on the sidelines of UNGA Assembly.

Notably, the Hasina-led Party has made elaborate plans to celebrate the birth centenary of Rahman. Reports claimed that te Awami League party has deciced to observe 2020-2021 as ‘Mujib year’. The year-long celebrations which will have various movies, short films, art and exhibitions will begin on March 7, 2020 and will end on March 26, 2021.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who was popularly known as Bangabandhu, was the former President and Prime Minister of Bangladesh. He had spearheaded the Bangladesh liberation struggle following which the country emerged as a sovereign nation from Pakistan in 1971.

Sheikh Hasina, the current Prime Minister of Bangladesh, is the daughter of Rahman. She is one of the longest serving PMs of the country.