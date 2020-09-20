New Delhi: In view of the raging Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair a meeting of the chief ministers of seven worst-hit states next week to review the situation. According to reports, the meeting is likely to be held on September 23. Also Read - Kidambi Srikanth's Request to Take Coach And Physio For Denmark Open Approved

Chief ministers of Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh among others are expected to attend the meeting.

The prime minister has been regularly holding meetings to review the pandemic situation across the country with a focus on states/UTs where the situation is more serious.

Continuing with its massive daily spike, India on Saturday recorded 93,337 coronavirus cases, taking its overall infection tally across the 53-lakh mark, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

There were 1,247 deaths during the same period.Out of the total, 10,13,964 are active, 42,08,431 have been discharged, while 85,619 lost the battle against the viral disease. The recovery rate stands at 79.28 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.61 per cent.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.