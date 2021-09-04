New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to Washington DC and New York in the United States around September end, reports said on Saturday. If the plan materialises, this will mark Modi’s first official visit to the US ever since Biden took the charge of the country. Even as preparations are underway for PM Modi’s visit to the US, no official confirmation has been issued so far.Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis: PM Modi Forms High-Level Group to Monitor Evolving Situation

The dates for PM Modi’s visit to the US are yet to be finalised and the plan is currently at a premature stage, reports said.

If the schedule works out as per ongoing discussions, the window of opportunity that is being explored is September 22-27, The Indian Express quoted sources as saying.

According to reports, after Washington, PM Modi will visit New York to attend the annual high-level United Nations General Assembly session.

India is a non-permanent member of the UN security council and its month-long presidency has just ended. Afghanistan, which has plunged into crisis following the Taliban takeover, will be the key topic at the UNGA this time.

It is learnt that UNGA will be in a hybrid format this year.

This would be his first official visit to the US since President Joe Biden took office in January this year. PM Modi and Biden have met virtually at various multilateral meetings like the Quad and G7 meetings.

In Washington, while talking to reporters, foreign secretary Shringla indicated that there is a possibility of a Quad meet.

“I mean, look, I can’t comment on that, but the fact of the matter is that if there is a summit, Prime Minister has already said that he would, he would be happy to attend that summit. I think other leaders have also said that they will be ready so it all it’s all a question of, you know, getting the leaders together and going ahead,” he said.

“If the leaders come in they would come because of this (Quad) meeting, as you know the UNGA is this time is a truncated version, it’s a hybrid version. Very few heads of state and government will actually attend it. So, attending that meeting in person is not a great priority. But then again, I mean, it’s a fluid situation so let’s see how that goes,” he added.

PM Modi last visited the US in 2019. During which, he and then President Donald Trump addressed a huge diaspora event in Houston.

(With agency inputs)