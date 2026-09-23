PM Modi likely to visit US for G20 Summit in December, bilateral with Trump expected; Canada visit also on cards

The G20 summit in December may also provide a platform for the leaders of the Quad countries: India, the US, Japan and Australia to meet. US officials have signalled interest in holding the meeting alongside the G20, though a final decision is yet to be announced.

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PM Modi likely to visit US for G20 Summit in December, bilateral with Trump expected; Canada visit also on cards (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to the United States in December to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Miami, Florida, according to reports. The summit is scheduled to be held on December 14 and 15 at the Trump National Doral Miami resort. US President Donald Trump will host the meeting, which will bring together leaders of the world’s major economies. The United States is hosting the G20 in 2026.

The Indian government has not yet made a formal announcement about Modi’s visit. Such announcements are generally made closer to the travel date.

Modi-Trump meeting likely on G20 sidelines

If Modi travels to Florida, he is expected to meet Trump separately on the sidelines of the summit. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has also hinted at such a meeting. In an interview with India Today TV, Gor said Modi would be among the leaders Trump would most want to meet at the G20 and indicated that the Indian Prime Minister’s visit could involve more than the main summit.

The possible meeting comes at a sensitive time in India-US relations, particularly over trade and India’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil.

Washington has been considering additional measures against countries buying Russian oil. A recent Reuters report said a US sanctions bill proposes tariffs of up to 100% on countries that continue significant purchases of Russian oil, with India among the countries affected by the issue.

Trade talks remain a key issue

Trade is expected to be one of the important issues in India-US discussions. The two countries have been negotiating a broader trade agreement, while also working together in areas such as defence, technology, energy and critical minerals.

Gor recently said the trade negotiations were being reworked following a US Supreme Court ruling but indicated that Washington and New Delhi remained close to an agreement.

According to India Today, bilateral trade between India and the US is currently around $240 billion, with the two countries having set a long-term target of taking it to $500 billion.

Quad meeting may also take place

The December gathering could also provide an opportunity for a meeting of the Quad leaders — India, the US, Japan and Australia. US officials have indicated that Washington is interested in holding a Quad leaders’ meeting around the time of the G20 summit. However, details of such a meeting have not been formally finalised.

The four countries cooperate through the Quad on areas including critical and emerging technologies, supply chains, maritime cooperation, disaster relief and other strategic issues.

Modi may travel to Canada after US visit

Modi could also travel to Canada following his US visit, according to diplomatic sources.

A meeting between Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected around the G20 summit, Reuters reported, citing Canada’s International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu. India and Canada are currently negotiating a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Canada said it is optimistic about concluding the trade agreement with India by the end of 2026. Energy, nuclear cooperation and critical minerals are among the areas being discussed as the two countries work to expand economic ties.

For now, Modi’s US and possible Canada travel plans remain subject to official confirmation.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Tuesday that trade talks between Canada and India are moving forward and that both sides are aiming to complete negotiations by the G20 summit in December.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Carney said the two countries had made “good progress” in their trade discussions.

Carney said he and Modi had agreed to make efforts to conclude the trade negotiations by the G20 summit, which is scheduled to take place on December 14 and 15 at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida.