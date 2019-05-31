New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hit the ground running on the first day of his office in the newly formed government and listed all the promises he fulfilled in his first cabinet meeting, here on Friday. He tweeted that the hardworking farmers and industrious traders will benefit greatly due to these decisions.

People first, people always. Glad that path-breaking decisions were taken in the Cabinet, the first in this tenure. Hardworking farmers and industrious traders will benefit greatly due to these decisions. The decisions will enhance dignity and empowerment of several Indians. pic.twitter.com/U9JTXeyoVm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2019

Here’s the list of all fulfilled promises by the Narendra Modi government:

The Modi government had promised to extend the coverage of PM Kisan and now it has been extended to all the farmers, benefitting around 14.5 crore farmers.

The government had also promised to expand the coverage of immunisation to eliminate Foot and Mouth disease and Brucellosis in livestock. They have now launched a special scheme to eliminate the disease in five years.

The promise of a pension scheme for all the small and marginal farmers in the country has also been fulfilled by launching a scheme for their social security.

The government had promised to launch a pension scheme to cover all shopkeepers. Today they launched a scheme to cover all small shopkeepers and traders with turnover below Rs 1.50 crore that will eventually benefit 3 crore people.

Among other significant decisions, major changes were approved in PM’s Scholarship Scheme under the National Defence Fund, including enhanced scholarships for the wards of police personnel martyred in terror or Maoist attacks.