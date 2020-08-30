New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” at 11 am on Sunday. Also Read - 'Democracy And Constitution Under Threat, They Want to Suppress Voice of The Country', Sonia's Veiled Attack on Centre

Earlier on August 18, PM Modi had asked people to share their inputs and ideas for the 68th edition of his monthly radio programme "Mann ki Baat".

In all his previous addresses amid the lockdown, PM Modi had spoken about the importance of social distancing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. It is likely that in today's Mann ki Baat also, PM Modi will speak on social distancing as India will begin the fourth phase of unlocking from September 1 with a number of relaxations.