No-confidence Motion Live Updates: PM Modi to Reply in Lok Sabha Shortly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to reply to the motion Lok Sabha. He is likely to address the House after 4 pm today.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to reply to the motion Lok Sabha today. He will be addressing the House after 4 pm. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) moved the no-confidence motion against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government which set the stage for a parliamentary battle over Manipur violence and other raging issues. Earlier on Wednesday, Union home minister Amit Shah attacked the Opposition for creating ‘confusion’ by moving the no-confidence motion. “The purpose of the no-confidence motion is only to spread confusion. They are neither farmer friendly nor poor-friendly nor backward-friendly. They are not worried about anyone except their family,” he said.
Here Are The LIVE UPDATES:
