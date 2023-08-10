Top Recommended Stories

  • No-confidence Motion Live Updates: PM Modi to Reply in Lok Sabha Shortly
No-confidence Motion Live Updates: PM Modi to Reply in Lok Sabha Shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to reply to the motion Lok Sabha. He is likely to address the House after 4 pm today.

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to reply to the motion Lok Sabha today. He will be addressing the House after 4 pm. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) moved the no-confidence motion against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government which set the stage for a parliamentary battle over Manipur violence and other raging issues. Earlier on Wednesday, Union home minister Amit Shah attacked the Opposition for creating ‘confusion’ by moving the no-confidence motion. “The purpose of the no-confidence motion is only to spread confusion. They are neither farmer friendly nor poor-friendly nor backward-friendly. They are not worried about anyone except their family,” he said.

Here Are The LIVE UPDATES:

Live Updates

  • 3:53 PM IST

    No-confidence Motion Live Updates: Earlier today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered a fiery speech in the Lok Sabha where she launched a scathing attack against the opposition party.

  • 3:47 PM IST

    No-confidence Motion Live Updates: “Problems of North East started when Congress started settling illegal foreigners for vote bank politics,” says Jyotiraditya Scindia in Lok Sabha

  • 3:43 PM IST

    No-confidence Motion Live Updates: Seven sisters were seven neglected sisters under UPA government; Past nine years most peaceful in Manipur, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

  • 3:37 PM IST

    No-confidence Motion Live Updates: ‘Opposition does not have faith in its no-confidence motion,’ says Jyotiraditya Scindia

  • 3:36 PM IST

    No-confidence Motion Live Updates: Opposition is ready to speak, not ready to listen, says BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia in Lok Sabha.

  • 3:35 PM IST

    No-confidence Motion Live Updates: Jyotiraditya ScIndia is speaking against the No-confidence motion.

