  • Home
  • News
  • PM Modi Live: Situation in West Asia is concerning, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha
live

PM Modi Live: Situation in West Asia is concerning, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha

. US and Israel launched a joint operation against Iran on February 28, killing the Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the first day of the war.

Published date india.com Updated: March 23, 2026 2:58 PM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Parliament Budget Session 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Lok Sabha today. PM Modi spoke on the current situation in the Middle East. PM Modi outlined key aspects of the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran and India’s position on the matter. It is important to note that PM Modi’s speech comes a day after PM Modi held a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS) to discuss the long and short term measures to ensure the supply of essential commodities and energy security amid US-Israel-Iran war. US and Israel launched a joint operation against Iran on February 28, killing the Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the first day of the war. Iran has launched retaliatory strikes against its oil-exporting neighbors and has shut down the Strait of Hormuz—a critical maritime route that carries nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply—causing major disruptions to global trade.

PM Modi To Adress Lok Sabha Live:

Live Updates

  • Mar 23, 2026 2:29 PM IST

    PM Modi Live: The situation in West Asia is worrisome. In the last 2-3 weeks, EAM Dr S Jaishankar and Union Minister Hardeep Puri have provided the details of the situation to the House. This conflict has been going on for more than 3 weeks. It has a severe impact on the global economy and the lives of the people, and that is why the world is urging all sides for an early resolution to this conflict, says PM Modi

  • Mar 23, 2026 2:26 PM IST

    PM Modi Live: “We all know that India meets nearly 60 per cent of its LPG requirement through imports. Due to supply uncertainties, the government has prioritised domestic use of LPG, while also increasing production within the country,” says PM Narendra Modi

  • Mar 23, 2026 2:22 PM IST

    PM Modi Live: In this time of crisis, another preparation of the country is proving very useful. In the last ten to eleven years, unprecedented work has been done on ethanol production and blending. A decade ago, the country had a capacity of only one percent ethanol blending. Today, we are close to achieving 20 percent ethanol blending in petrol. Due to this, in the last year, we have had to import about 4.5 crore barrels less oil, says PM Narendra Modi

  • Mar 23, 2026 2:20 PM IST

    PM Modi Live: It is imperative that the Parliament sends across its message on West Asia crisis in one voice, says PM Narendra Modi

  • Mar 23, 2026 2:15 PM IST

    PM Modi Live: The government is appealing to all sides for peace. This war has created unexpected challenges for India—economic, national security, and humanitarian. India has extensive trade ties with the countries affected by the conflict, and the region is a key route for our global trade. A significant portion of our crude oil and gas needs is met from this region. It is also important because nearly one crore Indians live and work in Gulf countries. A large number of Indian crew members are employed on commercial ships operating in these waters, says PM Modi in Lok Sabha

  • Mar 23, 2026 2:14 PM IST

    PM Modi Live: Our government has worked on ensuring stable petrol and diesel supply, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in parliament

  • Mar 23, 2026 2:13 PM IST

    PM Modi Live: Since the war began, more than 3,75,000 Indians have returned safely to India. From Iran alone, nearly 1,000 Indians have returned safely so far, of which over 700 are medical students, says PM Modi in Lok Sabha

  • Mar 23, 2026 2:12 PM IST

    PM Modi Live: I have held 2 rounds of discussion with leaders of West Asian countries. They have assured us of the safety of Indian nationals living there, says PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha

  • Mar 23, 2026 2:10 PM IST

    PM Modi Live: War in West Asia affecting economies worldwide, says PM Narendra Modi in parliament

  • Mar 23, 2026 2:09 PM IST

    PM Modi Live: West Asia meets India’s energy needs; war adversely impacting people: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.