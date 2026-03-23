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PM Modi Live: Situation in West Asia is concerning, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha
. US and Israel launched a joint operation against Iran on February 28, killing the Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the first day of the war.
Parliament Budget Session 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Lok Sabha today. PM Modi spoke on the current situation in the Middle East. PM Modi outlined key aspects of the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran and India’s position on the matter. It is important to note that PM Modi’s speech comes a day after PM Modi held a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS) to discuss the long and short term measures to ensure the supply of essential commodities and energy security amid US-Israel-Iran war. US and Israel launched a joint operation against Iran on February 28, killing the Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the first day of the war. Iran has launched retaliatory strikes against its oil-exporting neighbors and has shut down the Strait of Hormuz—a critical maritime route that carries nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply—causing major disruptions to global trade.
PM Modi To Adress Lok Sabha Live:
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