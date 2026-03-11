Home

PM Modi makes strong comment amid ‘LPG crisis’ in country, says ‘Don’t pay attention to…’

LPG supply update: In a significant update amid the LPG supply rumours around the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the global energy supply chain has been affected due to the conflict in West Asia and appealed to the people to not panic. Expressing confidence of overcoming the crisis, the prime minister said the government always puts the interests of Indians above everything. Here are all the details you need to know about what PM Modi has said about the LPG supplies in the countries.

What PM Modi said about ‘LPG crisis’ in country?

Amid shortage in LPG supplies and opposition, the opposition has accused the Centre of “failing” to prepare for disruptions in energy supplies.

In response, PM Modi said while addressing a NDA rally that, “Today, I would like to speak to the people of Tamil Nadu about the conflict in West Asia. It has affected the whole world’s energy supply chain. We believe in the ideology of India first.”

‘There is no need to panic’, says PM Modi.

“In any situation, we have seen how our government always puts the interests of Indians above everything. Even in these times, our approach will be the same. There is no need to panic or pay attention to rumours. I would like to appeal to the people, let us spread only correct and verified information”, PM Modi added.

During Covid pandemic, 140 crore Indians showed the world how mature our nation is. I am confident that as a nation, we will navigate every situation successfully.”

(With inputs from agencies)

