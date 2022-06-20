New Delhi: Amid the raging protests and a call for Bharat Bandh in several states over the new Agnipath scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that few decisions may look unfair at first, but will help in building the nation later.Also Read - Bharat Bandh Today: What's Open, What's Shut | A State-wise List

"Several decisions look unfair at present. In time, those decisions will help in building the nation," PM Modi said at a public address in Bengaluru. However, the prime minister made no direct reference to the scheme in his speech.

Meanwhile, the Army on Monday issued a notification for induction of soldiers under the Agnipath military recruitment scheme. The Army said the online registration on the force's recruitment website is mandatory for all the job aspirants under the new model.

It said the online registration will commence from July. The Army said ‘Agniveers’ would form a distinct rank in the Indian Army, which would be different from any other existing ranks.