New Delhi: In an unscheduled visit, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday morning visited Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib here and paid obeisance to Guru Teg Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice. Reports claimed that there was no police bandobast or traffic barrier for commoners during the prime minister's visit to Gurudwara.

"This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated. I felt extremely blessed. I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji," tweeted PM Modi along with a few pictures.

He added, "It is the special Kripa of the Guru Sahibs that we will mark the special occasion of the 400th Parkash Parv of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji during our Government's tenure. Let us mark this blessed occasion in a historic way and celebrate the ideals of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji."

Some more glimpses from Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib. pic.twitter.com/ihCbx57RXD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2020

The Prime Minister’s visit to the Gurudwara assumes significance as it comes amid the ongoing farmers’ protest. Notably, thousands of farmers especially from Punjab have stayed put at various Delhi border points for the 25th consecutive day on Sunday protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporates.