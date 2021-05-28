New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conducted an aerial survey of Balasore and Bhadrak in Odisha and Kalaikunda in West Bengal, areas which suffered the brunt of the cyclone. PM Modi was scheduled to hold a review meeting with the chief ministers of both states. As planned PM Modi held a review meeting with Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi and Odisha governor Ganeshi Lal to assess the damage caused by Yaas in Odisha. But, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee skipped the meeting saying that she could not attend the review meeting called by PM and that she was scheduled to meet with officials in another area of the state. Also Read - Cyclone Yaas Effect: Parents in Odisha Rush to Name Their Newborns After The Menacing Storm!

“The Prime Minister called a meeting. We did not know that I had a meeting scheduled in Digha. I handed him the report asking for ₹20,000 crore for Digha development and ₹10,000 crore for Sundarban development. I told him that state government officials had a meeting with me so I took his permission and left,” Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Also Read - PM Modi to Visit Odisha, Bengal Today To Review Impact of Cyclone Yaas, Will Survey Affected Areas

PM Modi announced financial assistance worth ₹1000 crore for immediate relief activities of which ₹500 crore would be immediately given to Odisha and another ₹500 crore for West Bengal and Jharkhand, which will be released on the basis of the damage, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Also Read - Cyclone Yaas Effect Brings Heavy Rain in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal chief minister also said she will conduct an aerial survey of the state on Saturday.

“After having review meetings in Hingalganj and Sagar, I met the Hon’ble PM in Kalaikunda and apprised him regarding the post-cyclone situation in WB. The disaster report has been handed over for his perusal. I’ve proceeded now to review the relief and restoration work at Digha,” Mamata also tweeted.

According to news agency ANI, the West Bengal Chief Minister and state’s chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay were late to the meeting by almost half an hour, citing people familiar with the developments. They also told the news agency that she handed over the reports related to the impact of Cyclone Yaas and left saying that she has other meetings lined up.