Constitution Makers Inspired By Governance Of Lord Rama: PM Modi Addresses First Mann Ki Baat Of 2024

In the first Mann Ki Baat Address of 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discussed the contribution of women in the Republic Day Parade and the grandeur and importance of the Pran Pratishtha among other things..

New Delhi: Mann Ki Baat, is a monthly radio programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which the BJP leader interacts with the people of the country on multiple topics and subjects. Today, in the first Mann Ki Baat of 2024, PM Modi has discussed in detail, the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha and its importance, how Lord Ram is in everyone’s heart and words, the role of women in the Republic Day Parade and how the makers of the Constitution of India were inspired by the governance of Lord Rama. Read in detail, what PM Narendra Modi says in the Mann Ki Baat today…

