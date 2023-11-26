Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Those Who Lost Their Lives In 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

In Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “…We can never forget November 26… It was today that a heinous attack took place on our country… I pay my tribute to all the people who lost their lives in the Mumbai attack…” He has also said that the c ountry is now fighting and crushing terrorism with full courage. On this day, 15 years ago, a group of heavily armed terrorists from the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba unleashed mayhem on the streets of Mumbai, spraying bullets on unarmed civilians at multiple key public installations in the city. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish Community Centre, now renamed Nariman Light House, were some of the places targeted by the Pakistani terrorists. The attacks left over 166 dead, including foreigners, and over 300 injured. While one of the terrorists, Ajmal Amir Qasab, was captured alive, the others were taken out in the final stages of the siege over four days. In May 2010, Qasab was sentenced to death and was hanged in a maximum security prison in Pune, two years later.

Mann Ki Baat: PM Highlights Importance Of Constitution Day In Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “This day is important for one more reason…On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Indian Constitution… I extend my greetings to all the people of our country on Constitution Day…” Mann Ki Baat: Emphasis On ‘Vocal For Local’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken about ‘Vocal for Local’. He says, “…Last month I had emphasized on ‘Vocal for Local’ in Mann ki Baat… Business of more than Rs 4 lakh crore occurred during the Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath in the last few days…” He further said, “…The success of the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign is opening doors for developed and prosperous India… It gives strength to the economy of the country… It guarantees the balanced development of the country… The ‘Vocal for Local’ mantra also saves our economy if there are ups and downs in the global economy…” Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Encourages Digital Payments In Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “… This is the second year in which the practice of paying in cash has decreased slowly on the occasion of Diwali… People are making digital payments more and more… You can do one more thing… You should decide that for one month, you will make payments only through UPI or through any digital medium… The success of the digital revolution has made this possible… After one month, please share your experiences and photos with me…”