New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold a virtual meeting on Saturday with Chief Ministers of all states to assess the ground situation on COVID-19 outbreak and draw a future course of action on the 21-day lockdown.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continued to soar, most states have favoured extending of the lockdown. On Friday, Odisha extended the lockdown till April 30 as a pre-emptive measure to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Telangana, Rajasthan have already opined in the favour of an extension of the lockdown. Ideally, lockdown can be lifted when there is a steady decline in the number of cases and also when there are kits available for every individual.

In an all-party meeting on Wednesday, PM Modi hinted that that the lockdown might be lifted in a phased manner.

Moreover, reports have it that PM Modi may address the nation tomorrow following virtual meeting with Chief Ministers. He is likely to announce the Centre’s decision on whether the lockdown will be lifted on Tuesday i.e. April 14, NDTV reported.

As per the report by the news channel, the interstate movement will remain suspended for the time being. Even schools, colleges, shopping malls and religious centers are likely to stay closed. Further, if some sectors are given relaxation after the ongoing 21-day lockdown, social distancing will continue to be followed.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 6,412 on Friday, including foreign nationals, with 5,709 active cases, the Health Ministry said.The Ministry, in its morning update, said that 199 deaths have been reported in India so far, with highest 97 from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat with 17.