New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday began his meditation in Kedarnath. This is part of the two-day visit to Uttarakhand. The prime minister trekked two kilometres to the cave. Notably, in the vicinity of the cave, no media personnel were allowed.

Narendra Modi

PM Modi on Saturday reached Uttarakhand on a two-day visit during which he will pay obeisance in the Himalayan shrines of Kedarnath and Badrinath. Photo Credit: ANI.

Narendra Modi

PM Modi at the Kedarnath Temple.

Narendra Modi

While Modi will visit Kedarnath on Saturday, he will offer prayers at Badrinath on Sunday. Photo Credit: ANI.

Himalayas

PM Modi trekked 2 km to the cave and on request of media allowed cameras to make initial visuals. Photo Credit: ANI.

Kedarnath Shrine

The portals of both the shrines were reopened for devotees after winter break earlier this month. Photo Credit: ANI.


The prime minister’s visit to Uttarakhand comes a day after campaigning for the general election came to a close.
(With agency inputs)