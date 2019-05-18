New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday began his meditation in Kedarnath. This is part of the two-day visit to Uttarakhand. The prime minister trekked two kilometres to the cave. Notably, in the vicinity of the cave, no media personnel were allowed.
PM Modi on Saturday reached Uttarakhand on a two-day visit during which he will pay obeisance in the Himalayan shrines of Kedarnath and Badrinath. Photo Credit: ANI.
PM Modi at the Kedarnath Temple.
While Modi will visit Kedarnath on Saturday, he will offer prayers at Badrinath on Sunday. Photo Credit: ANI.
PM Modi trekked 2 km to the cave and on request of media allowed cameras to make initial visuals. Photo Credit: ANI.
The portals of both the shrines were reopened for devotees after winter break earlier this month. Photo Credit: ANI.
The prime minister’s visit to Uttarakhand comes a day after campaigning for the general election came to a close.
(With agency inputs)