New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday began his meditation in Kedarnath. This is part of the two-day visit to Uttarakhand. The prime minister trekked two kilometres to the cave. Notably, in the vicinity of the cave, no media personnel were allowed.

Prayed at the Kedarnath Temple. Har Har Mahadev! pic.twitter.com/ox7LMCZmfi — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2019

Majestic mountains! Clicked these pictures while on the way to Kedarnath. pic.twitter.com/Jpcq6n52sr — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2019

Reviewing aspects of the ongoing Kedarnath Development Project. pic.twitter.com/bVOFnCozug — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2019



The prime minister’s visit to Uttarakhand comes a day after campaigning for the general election came to a close.

(With agency inputs)