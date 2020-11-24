New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a virtual meet with the chief ministers of the eight stateswhere COVID-19 have seen a sudden rise post the festive season and discussed the situation arising due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Does Haryana Need Lockdown? Read Deputy CM's Latest Statement

The meeting comes a day after the Supreme Court noted that the COVID-19 situation is likely to worsen in December and all states have to be ready to combat it. "We are of the view that the immediate steps are required to be taken by all the States as well as by the Union of India. Let status report, as indicated, be filed within two days from today and the matter be listed on November 27, 2020 for consideration and passing appropriate orders", the top court had said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel attended the meeting. Home Minister Amit Shah was also present.

Here’s what the chief ministers said:

Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal informed PM Modi that Delhi saw a peak of 8600 COVID19 cases on 10 November in the third peak. Since then cases and positivity rate are steadily decreasing. The high severity of the third wave is due to many factors including pollution: Delhi Chief Minister’s Office said.

CM Kejriwal also sought PM’s intervention to get rid of pollution due to stubble burning from adjoining states especially given recent bio decomposer. He also asked for reservation of additional 1000 ICU beds in central govt hospitals till the third wave lasts.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray informed PM Narendra Modi that he is in constant touch with Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India (SII) and that the state has formed a task force to ensure timely distribution of vaccine and executing the vaccination programme