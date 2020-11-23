New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the chief minister of states on Tuesday via video-conferencing. During the day-long meeting with the chief ministers, PM Modi will review the CIVUD situation and as per their suggestions, he will take possible decision. Also Read - COVID-19 Impacts Male Fertility Negatively, All You Need to Know About it

As a number of states have partially announced lockdown by imposing night curfews and Section 144, it is possible that PM Modi might announce another lockdown in states where the cases are rising in rapid rate. However, the Centre would give states the power to decide on the announcement of lockdown.

The development comes as the country has crossed 91 lakh mark in coronavirus cases in the past one week.

The health ministry earlier in the day had said that India has been registering less than 50,000 COVID-19 cases daily since November 8 which assumes significance as several countries in the Western Hemisphere are witnessing a surge in cases at the onset of winter.

The situation is becoming serious as a total of 44,059 people were found infected with COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours with 10 nstates and UTs contributing to 78.74 per cent of the new infections.

Delhi reported 6,746 cases in a day followed by Maharashtra recording 5,753 new cases while Kerala reported 5,254 daily cases.

Of the 511 case fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours, 74.95 per cent are concentrated in ten states and UTs.

Delhi, with 121 reported deaths, contributes 23.68 per cent to the new fatalities, the ministry said,

Maharashtra saw a fatality count of 50 while West Bengal followed closely with 49 new fatalities.

India’s present active caseload (4,43,486) comprises 4.85 per cent of the total cases, and has been sustained below the 5 per cent mark.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate continues to be above 93 per cent as 93.68 per cent of all cases have recovered as of date with 41,024 new recoveries being registered in a day.

Expressing concern over the rising cases of coronavirus, the Supreme Court earlier in the day asked the Centre and all states to file within two days status reports detailing the steps taken to deal with the situation.

The apex court also said that there is spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and authorities have to take steps and prepare for the worst for December

“Things have worsened in Delhi especially in November. You file a status report on what steps have been taken,” a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan told Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, who was appearing for Delhi government.

The top court said all efforts shall be made by the Centre and the states to mitigate the situation and to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Observing that there is a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country especially in Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat, the bench noted the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had taken a meeting on November 15 and steps are being taken to deal with the situation in the national capital