New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, days after retirement from the Air Force, and appreciated him for his service that he rendered to the nation.

“Met India’s former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa (retired). He has served our nation with utmost valour, diligence and professionalism. He has made a rich contribution to our Air Force. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 4, 2019

BS Dhanoa demitted his office after his superannuation on September 30. Prior to demitting office, Dhanoa had visited the National War Memorial to pay tributes to the defence personnel who had given their lives in the service of the nation.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Air Force had released a promotional video narrating the story of Balakot airstrikes on a terror camp in Pakistan at the annual Air Force Day press conference which was addressed by Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria. The video projected how the airstrike was carried out on Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Balakot on February 26.

Releasing the video, Air Chief Marshal Bhaduria said that the footage was not actually from Mirage fighter jets that launched an airstrike on the terror launch pad in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Highlighting the contribution of the Air Force to the security of the nation, Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria said the successful strike on Jaish terror camps in Pakistan’s Balakot was a major achievement of the force this year.

“On February 26 this year, the IAF successfully struck terrorist camps located at Balakot. On the next day, the IAF successfully thwarted Pakistan Air Force’s attempts to attack our military establishments. In the aerial engagement that followed we shot down a PAF F-16 fighter aircraft and lost a MiG-21,” he said.

“Indian Air Force is grateful for the nation’s trust, confidence, and support. I take this opportunity to assure the nation of our sacred resolve in defending the sovereignty of our skies and safeguarding our national interest,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)