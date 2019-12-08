New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid a visit to former Union minister Arun Shourie, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune after he suffered a brain injury following a fall.

“In Pune, I met former Union Minister Arun Shourie Ji. Enquired about his health and had a wonderful interaction with him. We pray for his long and healthy life,” PM Modi said in a tweet after meeting the BJP veteran.

In Pune, I met former Union Minister Arun Shourie Ji. Enquired about his health and had a wonderful interaction with him. We pray for his long and healthy life. pic.twitter.com/arjXSUoirf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2019

On December 3, Shourie sustained a brain injury after he fainted and fell near his home in Lavasa and was admitted to a private hospital in Pune.

“As it was a free fall, he received an injury on the back of his head. He was initially rushed to a hospital in Hinjewadi (on Pune’s outskirts) and later shifted to Ruby Hall Clinic late Sunday night,” hospital’s neurosurgeon Dr Sachin Gandhi had told PTI.

Giving updates about his health condition, hospital sources had earlier said that the former minister was recovering quickly. Doctors also had stated that the politician is communicating well and having proper food now.

A journalist by profession, Shourie joined politics and later became the Union minister for communications, information technology and disinvestment in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government during 1999-2004. He has also worked as the editor of ‘The Indian Express’ during his journalism career.

Known writer and a Ramon Magsaysay Award winner, Shourie has also served as an economist with the World Bank during 1967- 1978.