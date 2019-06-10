New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his meeting with secretaries of all ministries on Monday, said that the priority should be on poverty alleviation and water problem. Outlining the agenda of his government, the Prime Minister also said that all ministries must work on steps to improve ‘ease of living’.

PM Modi also applauded the officials for delivering results over the last five years and helping the government to come back to power. “Recent General Elections were marked by pro-incumbency, for which credit must go to the entire team of officials, which worked hard, conceived schemes, and delivered excellent results on the ground, over the last five years,” PM Modi said.

Delhi: Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Dr. Jitendra Singh, were present at PM Modi's meeting with Secretaries of Government of India. PM Modi said during the meeting, "All Ministries must focus on steps to improve 'Ease of Living'." pic.twitter.com/oSB6PFy7XU — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2019

Notably, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Dr Jitendra Singh, were present at PM Modi’s meeting with Secretaries of Government of India held today at 6:30 PM at the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi’s Lok Kalyan Marg. It was called to discuss the government agenda with the secretaries of all ministries.

In 2014, a similar meeting was held after Modi assumed the charge of the Prime Minister. He has been meeting secretaries of various ministries at regular intervals. There were a total of eight groups of secretaries in the previous Modi regime who were formed to suggest reforms in governance. He has also been interacting with various state chief secretaries on a monthly basis.