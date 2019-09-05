New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the second day of his Russia visit on Thursday met Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad as well as his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe to discuss bilateral ties in areas including economic and defence sectors.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister held a joint press statement with Russian President Vladamir Putin after discussing a range of bilateral issues with the latter.

On his meeting with Japan PM, India’s Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said, “A lot of discussions was on the bilateral relations with particular emphasis on the forthcoming visit of Japanese Prime Minister to India for the Annual Summit that would take place sometime in December. Dates will be negotiated and announced in due course.”

“Both leaders have agreed that the first 2+2 Ministerial meeting i.e. the Foreign and Defence Ministers of the two countries will have a meeting preferably before this Annual Summit,” he added.

The meeting PM Modi and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came after their talk at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.

Subsequently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir bin Mohamad and brought up the issue related to Zakir Naik’s extradition.

“Prime Minister Modi raised the issue of controversial preacher Zakir Naik’s extradition. Both the parties have decided that our officials will stay in contact regarding the matter and it is an important issue for us,” the Foreign Secretary said.

PM Modi arrived in Russia on Wednesday to participate in the 20th India-Russia annual summit and the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The EEF focuses on the development of business and investment opportunities in the Russian Far East Region and presents enormous potential for developing close and mutually beneficial cooperation between India and Russia in the region.