New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid.

During the meeting, PM Modi conveyed his compliments to Abdulla Shahid on the achievement of the Maldives government in its first year. He noted with satisfaction the enhanced level of engagement between India and Maldives and the positive outcomes of bilateral cooperation during the last one year.

Modi also reiterated India’s commitment to partner with the Government of the Maldives for a strong, democratic, prosperous and peaceful Maldives.

Further, he expressed his confidence that the discussions during the 6th Joint Commission Meeting would enable both sides to review progress and chart even a more ambitious way forward to further strengthen and deepen the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Abdulla Shahid arrived in India for a five-day visit on December 11, to address the 6th Joint Commission meeting that was held today.

The visit comes days after India handed over patrol vessel “KAAMIYAAB” to the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) in an event which also saw the inauguration of four key developmental projects in the archipelago covering a wide range of sectors.