PM Modi Meets Muslim Delegation, Offers ‘Chadar’ For Ajmer Sharif Dargah

PM Modi offered a 'chadar' for the renowned Ajmer Sharif Dargah to a Muslim delegation he met at his official residence on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Muslim community delegation, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday met a Muslim delegation and presented them with a “chadar” to be placed at the famed Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the 812th Urs of prominent sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

“Met a Muslim community delegation. During our interaction, I presented the sacred Chadar, which will be placed during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the esteemed Ajmer Sharif Dargah,” the PM Modi wrote in a post on his official X handle.

Met a Muslim community delegation. During our interaction, I presented the sacred Chadar, which will be placed during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the esteemed Ajmer Sharif Dargah. pic.twitter.com/eqWIKy7VQ1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2024

Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) minority morcha chief, Jamal Siddiqui, were also present during the meeting.

“Our country is moving ahead at a fast pace today while celebrating unity in diversity. May the country continue to progress like this and its people have good health and well-being with the blessings of Sufi saints,” Irani said in a post on X.

Besides, Irani and Siddiqui, several other prominent Muslim leaders– Syed Farid Nizami (Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah), Salman Chishti (Ajmer Sharif), party national vice president Tariq Mansoor, Delhi Haj Committee chairman Kausar Jahan, and Sufis from Nagpur, Ahmedabad Jammu and Kashmir– were part of the delegation.

Delegation to offer ‘Chadar’ on PM’s behalf

The delegation will visit Ajmer and offer the chadar on behalf of PM Modi.

The Urs is an annual festival held at Ajmer in Rajasthan which commemorates the death anniversary of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti.

BJP Minority wing national media in-charge Yasir Jilani informed that PM Modi has sent flowers and ‘Chadar of Aqidat’ to be offered on the occasion of Urs of Khwaja Garib Nawaz.

“Tomorrow we will head for Ajmer Dargah from Mehrauli Dargah and will present the Chadar at Ajmer Dargah on Saturday.”

‘Chadar, a symbol of peace, harmony’

Following his meeting with the Prime Minister, Jamal Siddiqui said the “chadar” symbolized communal harmony, peace and Viksit Bharat.

“This Chadar is a symbol of peace, harmony and Viksit Bharat. The Prime Minister, while maintaining the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, has presented this Chadar as a tribute to the Dargah of Khwaja Garib Nawaz,” the BJP Minority wing chief said.

The BJP leader asserted that PM Modi has once again given the message to Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians to work together to make India a global leader and set an example of peace and brotherhood in the country.

Who is Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti?

Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti is a Persian-origin Sunni Muslim philosopher and religious scholar, considered as one of the most outstanding saints of the Indian subcontinent. He is fondly called by acronym “Garib Nawaz” which means for his philanthropic efforts for the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden during his times.

Chishti was born in Sijistan (modern-day Sistan) in Iran in 1141-42 CE. He came to the Indian subcontinent in the 13th century and settled in Ajmer, Rajasthan. He founded and spread the Chishti Order of Sunni Islam in the Indian subcontinent.

The Chishti Order emphasised the doctrine of the unity of being with God and members of the order were also pacifists. Chishti made Ajmer his home from 1192 till his death in 1236 AD. The shrine was built by Mughal King Humayun in honour of this saint.

(With inputs from agencies)

