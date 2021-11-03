New Delhi: Hours after returning from a five-day official visit to Italy, the city-state of Vatican, and the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will hold a review meeting with districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage. As per the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi will interact with District Magistrates of over 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and other States with districts having low vaccination coverage. “Chief Ministers of these States will also be present in the meeting,” PMO added.Also Read - ‘You Are More Popular in Israel’: PM Modi Gets Offer From PM Bennet to Join Yamina Party

The meeting, which will be held via video conferencing, will include districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of the vaccine. Modi will be holding the meeting immediately on his return from abroad after attending the G20 and COP26 meetings, the PMO noted.

Highlighting the need to accelerate the pace and coverage of vaccination, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had recently stated that there are more than 10.34 crore people in the country who have not taken the second dose of the vaccine after the expiry of the prescribed interval.

With the administration of 52,39,444 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 106.85 crore (1,06,85,71,879) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Tuesday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.