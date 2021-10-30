Rome: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Pope Francis for the first time in the Vatican on Saturday. PM Modi was accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Vatican. PM Modi also met Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Vatican City State.Also Read - ‘Wonderful Personality’: PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Kannada Actor Puneeth Rajkumar

It was the first-ever one-to-one meeting between PM Modi and Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church. PM Modi is also the first Indian Prime Minister that Francis has met since becoming Pope in 2013. Also Read - PM Modi Embarks On 3-Day Visit to Rome, The First by an Indian Prime Minister in 12 Years | Here's What is on Agenda

PM Modi invited Pope Francis to visit India, he informed on Twitter. After the meeting, PM Modi tweeted pictures from his interaction with Pope Francis. “Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India,” PM Modi said in the tweet.

Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India. @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/QP0If1uJAC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2021

It is during PM Modi’s Prime Ministerial term that the Pope has been invited to visit India, sources said.

The first Pope to visit India was Paul IV, who visited Mumbai in 1964. Pope John Paul II visited India in February 1986 and November 1999.

Sources said PM Modi had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican. The meeting was scheduled only for 20 minutes but went on for an hour, they said. PM Modi the Pope discussed a wide range of issues aimed at making our planet better such as fighting climate change &removing poverty, sources added.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in October 2019 met Pope Francis at the Vatican.