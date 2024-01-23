Home

News

PM Modi Meets Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 Awardees, Interacts | Watch

PM Modi Meets Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 Awardees, Interacts | Watch

PM Modi intercated with the Bal Puraskar awardees. Notably, The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Awards are facilitated by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

PM Modi intercats with the Bal Puraskar awardees. (Image: ANI Video Grab)

New Delhi: In a recent development, PM Narendra Modi has met and interacted with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 awardees. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Bal Puraskar awardees and gave tips to young students on capacity building, confidence development and problem solving at his residence, as per a report by news agency IANS.

Trending Now

PM Modi Presents Souvenirs to Awardees

PM Modi presented souvenirs to all the awardees and discussed their achievements on a one-to-one basis, which was followed by interaction with the entire group. He engaged in an open-hearted interaction in an informal setting. The children asked him various questions about the challenges they face and sought his guidance on a variety of topics, official sources said.

You may like to read

Watch:

#WATCH | Delhi | PM Narendra Modi met and interacted with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 awardees. pic.twitter.com/QRIxDyCNb7 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

The Prime Minister suggested to the awardees that they start by solving small problems, gradually build capacity, enhance capability and develop confidence to solve bigger problems as they go ahead in life. Discussing the issue of mental health and problems faced by children, he talked about tackling the stigma around the issue and the important role of family in tackling such issues.

How Are Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Awards Given

India has been conferring the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awards to children for their exceptional achievement in six categories: innovation, social service, scholastics, sports, art and culture, and bravery. Each awardee is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a certificate. This year, 11 children from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2023. The awardees belonging to 11 states include six boys and five girls.

The government confers these awards on children for their exceptional achievement in six categories namely Innovation, Social Service, Scholastic, Sports, Art & Culture and Bravery. Each awardee is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a certificate. This year, 11 children from across the country have been selected for the awards. They include 6 boys and 5 girls, belonging to 11 states and UTs.

In order to reward the children for acts of bravery, the awards were instituted in 1996. In 2018, the award was renamed as ‘Bal Shakti Puraskar’.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Awards are facilitated by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. The ministry releases guidelines before the selection of the awardees and there is also a condition that the ideal candidate must be an Indian and also live in India. Moreover, he or she must be in the age group of 5 to 18 years. Notably, those above or below this age group are not eligible for the award.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.