New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met President Ram Nath Kovind, briefing him on issues of 'national and international' importance.

While the exact reason behind the meeting is not know, it comes two days after the Prime Minister made an unannounced visit to Leh, Ladakh to meet soldiers posted there to boost their morale amid the ongoing standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), especially in the wake of the June 15 ambush by the Chinese troops on their Indian counterparts in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

A total of 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel were martyred and 76 injured in the ambush. China also suffered deaths and injuries of its own, though it is yet to publically speak on the issue. However, it has been reported that the death toll on the Chinese side is higher than that of India.

During his visit, PM Modi also met some of the soldiers who were injured in the attack, and interacted with them. He also addressed Army, Air Force and ITBP troops posted there, praising them for their courage and valour.

The standoff between India and China in Ladakh has now been on for two months, having started in the first week of May.