PM Modi meets Putin, presents Tamil Classic ‘Thirukkural’ book to Russian President – What is special about the book

Thirukkural is one of the most revered works of Tamil literature, gifted by PM Modi to Russian President Putin.

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PM Modi meets Russian President in Delhi, gifts book

New Delhi: In a historic development on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet Russian President Putin on the sidelines of BRICS India Leaders Summit 2026 and presented Tamil Classic ‘Thirukkural’ book to Russian President. Comprising 1,330 couplets dealing with ethics, virtue, governance, love and the conduct of life, the Thirukkural is one of the most revered works of Tamil literature. The presentation of Russian-language edition of the book highlights India’s literary and cultural heritage while choosing a format accessible to the Russian president.

PM Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Russian President Vladimir Putin for wide-ranging talks that are likely to focus on enhancing annual bilateral trade to USD 100 billion by 2030 and further strengthening cooperation in defence, energy and critical minerals.

Major discussion points between Vladimir Putin and PM Modi?

According to reports, both leaders will review progress in bilateral cooperation in a range of fields, including political, economic, defence, energy, space, mobility and people-to-people ties. They are also expected to discuss expanding industrial cooperation, including collaboration in the rail sector and tunneling; developing steel value chain; more B2B opportunities besides broadening access to the Russian market.

Also read: BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi, defence deals on cards

Strengthening civil nuclear cooperation including fuel cycle and life cycle support; increasing cooperation in mobility – increasing Indian skilled labour to Russia; cooperation in critical minerals; sustaining and increasing cooperation in fertilizers through strategic joint venture projects will also form part of the detailed discussions between both leaders.

Putin starts three-day India visit to participate in BRICS summit 2026

Putin landed in New Delhi this morning on a three-day visit to participate in the BRICS summit. The two leaders are also expected to delve into expanding the already strong defence cooperation.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said both sides are also exploring BrahMos missile upgrades, and that Moscow remains committed to fulfilling its remaining S-400 system deliveries and discussing the proposed supply of Su-57 fighter jets.

The Russian official said the energy ties between the t­wo countries remained robust and that both sides are looking at holding negotiations for India’s plan to set up new civil nuclear reactors.

(With inputs from agencies)