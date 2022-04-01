New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov amid international pressure to take a stand against Russia’s Ukraine invasion. As per reports, PM Modi and Sergey Lavrov met for 40 minutes. It must be noted that PM Modi has not publicly met any visiting minister in the past two weeks, including those from UK, China, Austria, Greece and Mexico.Also Read - 10 Doctors, Bath With Deer Horn Extract: Inside Vladimir Putin's Unconventional Lifestyle

Prior to meeting PM Modi, Lavrov earlier in the day said he wished to convey a message personally from President Vladimir Putin to PM Modi.

"The President (Putin) and the Prime Minister are in regular touch with each other and I will report to the President about my negotiations. He sends by the way his best regards to Prime Minister Modi and I would appreciate an opportunity to deliver this message personally," the Russian Foreign Minister was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Notably, the Russian foreign minister’s visit to India comes amid intense pressure on New Delhi over Russian oil imports, with the US warning of “consequences” for countries attempting to circumvent international sanctions on Moscow.

India has not openly criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, however, it has abstained from votes at the UN on resolutions condemning Russia.

Earlier in the day, Sergey Lavrov said Russia has begun moving towards conducting trade in national currencies with India and its other partners to bypass the impediments of Western sanctions, and vowed to continue the momentum of bilateral strategic ties.

Lavrov made the comments after holding wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in which the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its implications for ties between Moscow and New Delhi figured.

The talks were held a day after the US warned of consequences over attempts to “circumvent” American sanctions against Moscow.

Asked at a briefing to a select group of reporters whether India can help defuse the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Lavrov said if India, with its “just and rational approach” towards international problems, wants to support such a process, then no one would be against it. At the same time, he added that he has not heard anything about it from India.