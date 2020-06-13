New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with senior ministers and officials to take stock of Coronavirus situation in different states and Union Territories amid the rise in virus cases. In the meeting, PM Modi took cognizance of the recommendations of the Empowered Group, and city & district wise requirements of hospital beds/isolation beds, the government said in a statement. Also Read - 9 Big Things That Happened in Bollywood During The Coronavirus Lockdown

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary, Health Secretary, DG ICMR and other related conveyance of the Empowered Groups.

In view of the challenges being faced, particularly by the large cities, it was decided to augment testing as well as the number of beds and services to effectively handle the peak surge of daily cases.

Further, Modi also instructed health ministry officials to undertake emergency planning in consultation with the States/UTs.

“It was observed that out of total cases, two-thirds are in 5 states with an overwhelming proportion of cases in big cities,” Prime Minister’s Office said.