New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his mother’s 100th birthday on Saturday as he met her in Gandhinagar. PM Modi, who is on a one-day visit to Gujarat, reached his mother’s residence in Gandhinagar to greet her on her 100th birthday.Also Read - PM Modi to Unveil Underground ‘Gallery of Revolutionaries’ in Raj Bhavan

Moments after meeting his mother on her birthday, PM Modi left her residence. PM Modi is likely to visit the Pavagadh temple and later address a rally in Vadodara. Hiraba lives with the prime minister’s younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar. PM Modi’s mother Hiraba was born on June 18, 1923, Pankaj Modi had said earlier. Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Biennial Elections to Council of States From 15 States on Friday

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches the residence of his mother Heeraben Modi, in Gandhinagar. PM Modi's mother will enter the 100th year of her life today. pic.twitter.com/sCVXA9RsSo — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022

Also Read - PM Modi Launches New Series of Coins With 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' Design. See First Pic Here

Religious programmes will be organised in Vadnagar, Modi’s hometown, for the long life and health of his mother, her family said. The Modi family has also planned a ‘bhandaro’ (community meal) at the Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad on that day. Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Vadnagar has organised various religious programmes for the long life and health of the prime minister’s mother.

Earlier, Hitesh Makwana, mayor of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC), had announced that it has decided to name a road in Raysan village as `Pujya Hiraba Marg’ so that “the next generation takes inspiration from her life. But on Thursday, the the BJP-ruled civic body GMC issued a statement saying the naming has been put off. The road can not be named at present as the GMC has not yet formulated a policy about the naming of city roads, it said.

“This proposal now stands postponed and will be considered in the future when a policy is formulated,” the statement said.