  • Home
  • News
  • Bihari Babu Charan Lal: The shop where PM Modi bought Jhalmuri during the high-octane Bengal campaign

Bihari Babu Charan Lal: The shop where PM Modi bought ‘Jhalmuri’ during the high-octane Bengal campaign

On his way to the helipad, the Prime Minister stopped at College Mor, where a modest roadside stall turned into an impromptu stage for political theatre.

Published date india.com Published: April 19, 2026 7:30 PM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Bihari Babu Charan Lal: The shop where PM Modi bought 'Jhalmuri' during the high-octane Bengal campaign
Bihari Babu Charan Lal: The shop where PM Modi bought 'Jhalmuri' during the high-octane Bengal campaign

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stopped to relish a cone of jhalmuri at a roadside stall in Jhargram. The stop came after a public meeting in Jhargram, a tribal-dominated district that is central to the BJP’s outreach in the Junglemahal region. On his way to the helipad, the Prime Minister stopped at College Mor, where a modest roadside stall turned into an impromptu stage for political theatre.

It is important to note that the shop from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi bought the favourite snacks of Bengali community i.e. Jhalmuri is run by BIHARI BABU CHARAN LAL. And the district where PM Modi did this is- tribal populated.

As the vendor prepared the snack, the Prime Minister engaged him in a brief chat, asking, “Kitne ka hota hai jhalmuri?” He then reached into the pocket of his Nehru jacket to pay. Meanwhile, the vendor asked, “Aap pyaaz khaate hain?”, PM replied, “Haan, pyaaz khaate hain. Dimag nhi khaate bass.”

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

Slogans of “Jai Shri Ram”, “Narendra Modi zindabad”, and “Bharat Mata ki jai” echoed as PM Modi, dressed in a white kurta, blue Nehru jacket, and a red BJP-embroidered muffler, engaged briefly with locals.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.