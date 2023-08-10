Home

PM Modi To Reply To No-Confidence Motion Today

New Delhi: Amidst the uproar in Parliament regarding the Manipur violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make his appearance in the Lok Sabha on August 10. He will respond to the no-confidence motion put forth by the Opposition against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

“The PM will be present in the House tomorrow to reply to the no-confidence motion,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the Lower House on Wednesday.

When Did The Opposition Move The No-Confidence Motion?

The Opposition bloc, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), moved a no-confidence motion against the PM Modi-led government on July 26, which was subsequently taken up by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. It’s worth noting that they are unlikely to lose the vote, as the BJP and its allies hold a majority in the Lok Sabha.

At any given moment, a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) supported by 50 fellow colleagues can initiate a motion of no-confidence against the Council of Ministers. Following this, a deliberation on the motion ensues. Advocates of the motion shed light on the government’s deficiencies, while those on the Treasury Benches address the raised concerns. Finally, a voting process takes place, and if the motion garners sufficient support, the government is compelled to relinquish their positions.

The NDA has 331 MPs out of which the BJP has 303 MPs on the other hand the combined strength of the I.N.D.I.A bloc is 144, whereas unaligned parties’ MPs are 70 in the Lok Sabha.

PM Modi To Face Second No-Confidence Motion

This is the second time that PM Modi will face a no-confidence motion. The first motion against the NDA government was brought forward in 2018 over the issue of granting a special category status to Andhra Pradesh, but it was ultimately defeated. The second no-confidence motion was initiated on July 26, focusing on the Manipur violence. On Tuesday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi began the debate on the motion, which later escalated into a heated argument between the Opposition and the Centre.

The Three Questions Asked By Gaurav Gogoi To The Prime Minister:

“Why did he not go to Manipur yet? Rahul Gandhi went there, MPs from different parties, part of I.N.D.I.A went there; Union Home Minister went there and MoS Home also went, but being the PM of the country, why Modi didn’t Modi go to the state?

The second question – Why PM Modi took 80 days to speak on Manipur? When he spoke, he spoke only for 30 seconds. After that too, there is no sympathetic word from Modi ji, nor has he appealed for peace there. Ministers are saying “We will speak on the issue’; they should do that, and no one has stopped them to speak, but ministers’ words do not hold as much significance as Modi ji’s does. If Mr Modi takes an initiative for peace, the step would be considered as a strong one which cannot be done by any minister,” Gogoi said.

The third question – Why PM Modi has asked the Manipur CM to give his resignation? “My third question is why the PM has not sacked Manipur CM yet. When you had to do politics in Gujarat, you changed the CM and that too two times. When there were elections in Uttarakhand you changed the CM several times. When the elections were approaching in Tripura, you changed the CM there too. So, why are you blessing the Manipur CM who himself has confessed that there was an intelligence failure because of him,” Gogoi said on Tuesday.

