PM Modi On 2-day Visit To Assam From 3 February, Dedicate Welfare Works Worth Rs 11,000 Crore

The visit assumes significance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi will dedicate welfare works worth to the people. (Image: X/@himantabiswa)

PM Modi Assam Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Assam from 3 February after state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended an invitation to him.

Chief Minister Sarma said that Prime Minister Modi will be on a two-day visit to Assam after accepting their invitation beginning on February 3.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate several welfare works worth over Rs 11,000 crore to the people during his two-day visit, said CM Sarma.

In a post on social media platform X, he said, “I share this with immense joy that in a great honour for us Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has gracefully accepted our invitation to visit Assam and spend a day with people here. Hon’ble PM will be in Guwahati on the 3rd and 4th of February to lay the foundation stone and dedicate several welfare works of over Rs11,000 crore to the people”.

I share this with immense joy that in a great honour for us Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has gracefully accepted our invitation to visit Assam and spend a day with people here. Hon’ble PM will be in Guwahati on the 3rd and 4th of February to lay the foundation… pic.twitter.com/8b8z5KxMIz — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 31, 2024

He further said in his post that he chaired several preparatory meetings on Wednesday ahead of the PM’s visit.

The Prime Minister will also address a mega public rally in Guwahati on February 4, said reports.

The Office of Assam’s Chief Minister said in a post on X that CM Sarma also reviewed all arrangements pertaining to the visit and directed officials to ensure its grand success.

The Office of Assam’s Chief Minister said in a post on X, “In view of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ‘s visit to Assam, HCM Dr @himantabiswa chaired a series of meetings with various departments at Lok Sewa Bhawan today. HCM reviewed all arrangements pertaining to the visit and directed officials to ensure its grand success.”

In view of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi‘s visit to Assam, HCM Dr @himantabiswa chaired a series of meetings with various departments at Lok Sewa Bhawan today. HCM reviewed all arrangements pertaining to the visit and directed officials to ensure its grand success. pic.twitter.com/QIzUKhOITT — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) January 31, 2024

(With ANI inputs)

