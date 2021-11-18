New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said nations must work together on cryptocurrency and ensure that it doesn’t end up in the wrong hands. “Essential for democracies to work together…It should also recognise national rights and promote trade, investment and larger public good. Take Crypto-Currency or Bitcoin for example. Important that all democracies work together and ensure it doesn’t end up in wrong hands”, PM Modi said, delivering an address at The Sydney Dialogue.Also Read - New 'Bhabhiji' in Town! Paps Greet Patralekhaa When She Arrives With Rajkummar Rao at Mumbai Airport- Watch

PM Modi also spoke about the digital revolutions in India and said the country is currently witnessing five important transitions. He lauded India's efforts in "transforming people's lives by using digital technology for governance, including empowerment, connectivity, delivery of benefits and welfare".

#WATCH |PM says, "Essential for democracies to work together…It should also recognise national rights&promote trade, investment&larger public good. Take Crypto-Currency or Bitcoin for example. Important that all democracies work together&ensure it doesn't end up in wrong hands" pic.twitter.com/QRNtQDlvLZ — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021

