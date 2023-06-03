Home

PM Modi on Odisha Train Tragedy: Those Found Guilty Will Be Punished Stringently

PM Modi on Odisha Train Tragedy: Those Found Guilty Will Be Punished Stringently

Odisha Train Accident: After visiting the injured patients in the hospital, PM Modi said his administration will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured.

During the site visit, PM Modi also reviewed relief works that are underway and interacted with local authorities.

Balasore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the train accident site near Balasore in Odisha that claimed more than 260 lives and said those found guilty in this case will be punished stringently and the Indian Railway is working towards track restoration.

After visiting the injured patients in the hospital, PM Modi said his administration will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured.

“It’s a painful incident. The Central government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. It’s a serious incident, instructions issued for probe from every angle. Those found guilty will be punished stringently. Railway is working towards track restoration. I met the injured victims,” PM Modi said.

#WATCH | "It's a painful incident. Govt will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. It's a serious incident, instructions issued for probe from every angle. Those found guilty will be punished stringently. Railway is working towards track restoration. I met… pic.twitter.com/ZhyjxXrYkw — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

Earlier in the day, he arrived at the Fakir Mohan Hospital in Odisha’s Balasore where some of the passengers injured in Friday’s mishap involving three trains were admitted.

He visited the hospital after reviewing the situation at the site of the accident in which at least 261 people were killed and over 1000 people injured.

During the visit, PM Modi was also briefed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw about the train mishap.

During the site visit, PM Modi also reviewed relief works that are underway and interacted with local authorities, personnel from the disaster relief forces and railways officials.

The development comes as the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Odisha’s Balasore district.

As per updates from Odisha Special Relief Commissioner’s office, 17 coaches of the two trains had derailed and severely damaged.

At the accident site, PM Modi spoke to Cabinet Secretary and Health Minister and asked them to ensure all needed help is provided to the injured and their families.

PM Modi also said that special care must be taken to ensure that the bereaved families don’t face inconvenience and that those affected keep getting the assistance they require.

Earlier today, PM Modi convened a meeting to review the situation in connection with the rail accident.

