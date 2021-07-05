New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Dalit leader and Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan on his birth anniversary on Monday. PM Modi said Ram Vilas Paswan’s contributions to public service and empowering the downtrodden will always be remembered. Also Read - Chirag Paswan Calls LJP National Executive Meet in Delhi Today Amid Power Tussle With Uncle Pashupati Paras

In a tweet PM Modi said, "Today is the birth anniversary of my friend, late Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. I miss his presence greatly. He was one of India's most experienced Parliamentarians and administrators. His contributions to public service and empowering the downtrodden will always be remembered."

Today is the birth anniversary of my friend, late Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. I miss his presence greatly. He was one of India’s most experienced Parliamentarians and administrators. His contributions to public service and empowering the downtrodden will always be remembered. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 5, 2021



A minister in the Modi government, Paswan died in October last year. He was among the most experienced parliamentarians and had served as a minister in governments led by different parties, ranging from socialist groups to the Congress and the BJP.

Paswan’s death has led to factional fight within his party with both his son Chirag Paswan and his brother Pashupati Kumar Paras claiming to be representing the LJP.

Chirag is scheduled to launch a yatra from Hajipur, his father’s traditional Lok Sabha seat, to rally the party’s supporters around his cause.