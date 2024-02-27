Home

PM Modi On Two-Day Visit To Kerala, Tamil Nadu And Maharashtra – Check Dates, Complete Schedule

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is extremely active and is always on the go – addressing rallies, inaugurating developmental projects and laying foundation stones across the country. PM Modi is now gearing up for a two-day visit to the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra on February 27 and February 28, 2024. The visit to these states will begin with the Kerala visit and will conclude with the Maharashtra visit; PM Modi will be launching several development projects and laying the foundation stone of other infrastructural projects. Take a look at the complete schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his two-day visit…

PM Modi Kerala Visit: Complete Schedule

As mentioned earlier, PM Modi is beginning his two-day visit with Kerala where he will arrive today morning. Take a look at his schedule for Kerala..

PM Modi will be visiting the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram at 10:45 AM where he will be inaugurating the Trisonic Wind Tunnel.

Apart from this project, the Prime Minister will also be inaugurating PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, the Semi-Cryogenics Integrated Engine and State Test Facility in ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri.

These projects will offer world-class technical facilities and have been developed at a cumulative cost of about Rs 1,800 crore.

PM Modi will also be reviewing the progress of the Gaganyaan Mission and will be announcing the four astronauts who will be going to space in this human experiment.

PM Modi Tamil Nadu Visit: Complete Schedule

After Kerala, PM Modi will travel to Tamil Nadu on Tuesday afternoon, i.e. February 27, 2024. Take a look at his schedule for the Tamil Nadu visit…

On reaching TN in the afternoon today, PM Modi will take part in the ‘Creating the Future – Digital Mobilty for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs’ Programme in Madurai at around 5:15 PM.

Here, in the programme, the Prime Minister will be launchingTVS Open Mobility Platform and TVS Mobility-CII Centre of Excellence to support and uplift the MSMEs.

On February 28, at around 10:45 AM, PM Modi will lay foundation stone of infrastructural projects in Thoothukdi, TN worth over Rs 17,300 crore.

PM Modi will also be laying the foundation stone of Outer Harbor Container Terminal at VO Chidambaranar Port.

The first indigenour green hydrogen ful cell inland waterway vessel of India, und Hari Nauka initiative will also be launched by PM Modi.

The Prime Minister will also be dedicating tourist facilities in 75 lighthouses across 10 states and UTs; rail projects for doubling of Vanchi-Maniyachchi-Nagercoil Rail Lineat Rs 1,477 crore and 4 road projects at Rs 4,586 crore will be dedicated by PM Modi.

PM Modi Maharashtra Visit: Complete Schedule

After his trip to Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will land in Mumbai in the afternoon of Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Take a look at his Maharashtra Visit Schedule..

Upon landing in Mumbai, PM Modi will participate in a public programme at around 4:30 PM in Yavatmal, Maharashtra to inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 4,900 crore.

The Prime Minister will be releasing benefits under PM MISAN Yojana and other schemes.

He will be disbursing the second and third installments of ‘Namo Shetkari MahaSanman Nidhi’ worth Rs 3,800 crore; these will benegit about 88 lakh beneficiary farmers across the state.

Rs 825 crore of Revolving Funds will also be disbursed by PM Modi, to 5.5 lakh wome self-help groups across Maharashtra.

The distribution of one crore Ayushman cards across Maharashtra will also be initiated by PM Modi and the Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana will also be launched, especially for the OBC Caetgory beneficiaries.

PM Modi will also be inaugurating irrigation projects for Marathwada and Vidarbha region developed at Rs 2,750 crore under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PNKSY) and the Baliraja Jal Sanjevani Yojana (BJSY).

Rail projects worth over Rs 1,300 crore in Maharashtra will be launched along with projects to strengthen the road sector in the state.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.