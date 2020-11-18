New Delhi: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJ)P leader and former Goa governor Mridula Sinha died at the age of 77 on Wednesday. Sinha was from Bihar and was associated with the Jana Sangh and then the BJP. She had also served as head of the BJP’s women’s wing. Also Read - Some Political Leaders Are Accidental, Not Much Thought Given Over Their Appointment: Goa Governor Mridula Sinha

Condoling her death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said she was also a proficient writer who had made extensive contributions to the world of literature and culture. Also Read - Mridula Sinha, Director General, Nutrition Mission,

“Smt. Mridula Sinha Ji will be remembered for her efforts towards public service. She was also a proficient writer, making extensive contributions to the world of literature as well as culture. Anguished by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted. Also Read - Stay united against divisive, anti-national forces: Mridula Sinha

Smt. Mridula Sinha Ji will be remembered for her efforts towards public service. She was also a proficient writer, making extensive contributions to the world of literature as well as culture. Anguished by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/EmYWcFEb5g — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2020

BJP chief JP Nadda described her demise as an irreparable loss for the party.

गोवा की पूर्व राज्यपाल, प्रख्यात साहित्यकार एवं भाजपा की वरिष्ठ नेत्री मृदुला सिन्हा जी के निधन से मन व्यथित है। उनका निधन भाजपा परिवार के लिए एक अपूर्णीय क्षति है। मैं ईश्वर से उनकी आत्मा की शांति के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूं तथा शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 18, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah said she worked for the nation, society and the party throughout her life, and will also be remembered for her writing.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Sinha was a tall political leader with grassroots connect.

“It is really shocking to learn about the sad demise of Smt Mridula Sinha ji, the former Governor of Goa. She was a tall leader with extensive work at grassroots yet had an immense passion for art and literature,” Sawant said in a tweet.

“For me, she always came across as a motherly figure. Her passing away is a great loss to the nation,” the CM added.

For me, she always came across as a motherly figure! Her passing away is a great loss to the nation. 2/2 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) November 18, 2020

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who holds the additional charge of Goa, also paid rich tributes to Sinha.

In his condolence message, Koshyari said Sinha also excelled as a a writer and social worker.

“Smt. Mridula Sinha was a writer, social worker and a kind hearted person. As Governor of Goa, she took keen interest in cultural and academic matters.

“With her affable nature, she endeared herself to the people of Goa. I pay my respects to the memory of the departed soul and convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family,” the Governor added.

(With PTI inputs)